Nicola Sturgeon has said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to “fiercely intelligent” Prince Philip as she led tributes to him from Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament was recalled today to allow the leaders of Scotland’s main political parties to mark the 99-year-old’s death.

Ms Sturgeon said the tributes already paid to the Duke of Edinburgh since Friday had shown the level of affection he was held in Scotland and across the world.

Recalling memories of the duke during annual stays at Balmoral, she said: “I always enjoyed my conversations with the Duke of Edinburgh on these visits, and indeed on all of the occasions that I met him.

“I was struck by how different he was in private.

“He was a thoughtful man, deeply interesting and fiercely intelligent.

“He was also a serious book worm, which I am too, so talking about the books we were reading was often for me a real highlight of our conversations.”

A life of distinction

The duke’s death was announced on Friday, prompting numerous tributes from all over the world.

The first minister said the duke led “a life of distinction” before he became known as the Queen’s companion and later her husband.

She said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I express my sympathy to her majesty the Queen, and her wider family.

“Like so many, [Prince Philip] endured difficulties and faced dangers that generation since can barely comprehend.

“For these contributions alone, he – like all veterans – is owed a significant debt of gratitude.”

‘Grief is the price we pay for love’

Citing the Queen’s own words from 20 years ago, Ruth Davidson from the Scottish Conservatives said she could not imagine what it must be like for the Queen to face life without Prince Philip after 73 years of marriage.

She said: “Grief is the price we pay for love. The Queen was speaking on Colin Murray Parkes’ behalf when she spoke those words 20 years ago.

“The recognition of the enormity of such a loss is what has led so many in the past few days – past the title and 41 gun salutes – to have such a sense of feeling for her majesty on a human level.”

Ms Davidson said not only was Prince Philip someone of “huge practical ability” but that he was also a moderniser in life and work.

She added: “To many, the palace moderniser intent on propelling post-war Britain to the front ranks in science, research, industry and technology only exists in Pathé news footage.

“A moderniser he was in life as well as work. How many men in the 1950s would have given up their job for their wife’s career?

“How many walked behind their spouse or accepted that their children would not take their surname?

“As Barack Obama wrote, he showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Prince Philip was “an extraordinary public servant”.

He said he had never met the duke personally, but recounted an anecdote of a man who had jailed and was helped to turn his life around while still behind bars by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme.

Mr Sarwar said: “As humans we can all empathise with what it means to lose a loved one.

“I was struck by one personal anecdote. It came from a man called Jon Watts, who was jailed at the age of just 17.

“Jon recalled there was lots of alcohol and no aspiration for people like [him]. While in prison, he came across the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which he said gave him a sense of new direction.

“He camped out for the first award, not on a Scottish mountainside, but in a tent on the artificial grass of a prison football pitch.

“Jon went on to get the bronze, silver and gold award while serving a six-year sentence.

“Upon leaving prison, he set up his own catering business, helping young people to learn new skills.”

‘Respect and compassion due in equal measure’

Patrick Harvie from the Scottish Greens said his party had reflected on whether it was appropriate for them to take part in today’s tributes.

His words followed a statement from the party on Friday which some believed didn’t show an appropriate level of respect.

Mr Harvie said his party recognised today was a moment to extend their thoughts to Prince Philip’s family.

“In this chamber we do not all share the same views of monarchy, it would be wrong to pretend that we did,” he said.

“It would be wrong to imply by our absence any kind of personal disrespect to those who have lost someone important to them.

“This has been a terrible year of loss for the world. Regardless of our different views, respect and compassion are due in equal measure.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie concluded the tributes at Holyrood, highlighting the “lasting legacy” of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

He said: “It was the Duke of Edinburgh’s inspiration all those years ago and it has blossomed under his leadership, changing lives forever.

“For everything Prince Philip, I think we all say thank you.”