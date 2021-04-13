‘Such great news’: People react to unexpected easing of travel restrictions in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People across Scotland have reacted with joy to the news that travel rules will be relaxed this weekend.

Nicola Sturgeon announced at an unexpected briefing that, as of Friday, people can travel across Scotland for people to meet up to six others from up to six households.

It comes after evidence the infection rates are improving, allowing the government to accelerate the easing of travel rules.

People have flocked to social media to share their thoughts, with many already now making plans to see loved ones or get back out into the hills.

Despite their celebrations, many urged caution and said they hoped people wouldn’t take advantage of the relaxation.

Kirsten G Nielsen wrote: “Such great news. Fingers crossed people keep safe and don’t lose their head and forget safety and how a virus behaves.”

The news about the #Ruleof6 in Scotland today has MADE MY DAY 🥳🌈 Thank you @NicolaSturgeon – but now I need to go find 6 friends!!!! — Joel Simpson (@joeldavidsimps) April 13, 2021

Colin Allanach wrote: “Good to see it’s moving in right direction. We will be able to cross local authority borders.”

Some are celebrating the chance to reunite with family and friends after so many months.

Hilary Cubie posted: “Just seen the latest on Scottish restrictions, completely stunned and so excited to travel anywhere in Scotland to meet people outdoors.”

Travel restrictions being removed from Friday! Can go further than St Andrews on my bike now! Yay! — Chops McGee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏍️🧵 (@Frecklechops) April 13, 2021

Another user said he was “buzzing” and added that he already booked his train to St Andrews.

However, some have expressed their concerns that lifting travel might be a “little too soon”.

Mark Cameron posted: “Lifting travel a little too soon still. Our local area got swamped by folks from the central belt last time and it wasn’t safe.”

David Robertson wrote: “Too little, too late…this lengthy lockdown has been cruel and in so many ways unnecessary – and now you expect us to be grateful.”

Too little, too late…this lengthy lockdown has been cruel and in so many ways unnecessary – and now you expect us to be grateful. — David Robertson (@theweeflea) April 13, 2021

It was previously announced that from April 26 there would be several key changes to the restrictions which have been in place since January.

From April 26, Ms Sturgeon announced that people in Scotland will be able to travel to England and Wales. Further discussions are ongoing about international travel.

One online user said she was looking forward to seeing friends and family across the border.

Sadly nothing much change here in Scotland apart from being able to get that well deserved hair cut 💇‍♀️

Cannot wait to travel from Scotland to England to see my mum 😔 and to head back to work. — Gina Mc (@mcrobbie_gina) April 12, 2021

It is expected the country will move from level three to level two on May 17 as planned.

The change will allow pubs, bars, and restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors. It will also permit non-essential retailers to reopen.

The government also hopes to lift restrictions on travel, with the ban on travelling to other local authority areas lifted.