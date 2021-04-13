Election Hub Live: Restrictions eased and the Fair Isle vaccine success story

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today was the first day back on the election campaign, and on Election Hub Live we looked at the first minister’s coronavirus briefing, discussed the UK Government taking Holyrood to court, and a good news story – everyone on a small island community got their coronavirus vaccine in just one day.

Leading today’s headlines was Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing, where she announced some lockdown restrictions are going to be eased earlier than planned, as the virus has now fallen to its lowest level since late September.

From Friday, up to six adults from six different households can meet up outdoors, and people will be allowed to travel anywhere they want in Scotland.

And although the islands are due to stay in level three, travel between the islands and the mainland will also open up on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon added she hopes to lift travel restrictions with England and Wales on April 26, but says international travel remains a significant risk.

Also in today’s headlines, the Greens call for children to be able to access mental health support in schools, the SNP promises to scrap fees for practical subjects in schools, and the Conservatives say they will do more to support military personnel.

We were joined live by Calum Ross, investigations editor at the Press and Journal, to talk more about the UK Government taking the Scottish Government to the Supreme Court over a bill that aimed to enshrine UN children’s rights in Scots Law.

Fiona Mitchell, chairwoman of the Fair Isle Community Association, then joined us on Election Hub Live after every single person on the small island, which sits between Orkney and Shetland, received their coronavirus vaccines in just one day.

Throughout the whole election campaign we have been hearing from candidates from all across Scotland – today we heard from Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan Mark Findlater.

Tonight the five main party leaders will once again go head to head in a live TV debate on STV at 7.30pm – our live news time will be live blogging the debate as it happens.

Join us live tomorrow at 2pm at Election Hub Live for all the latest politics headlines, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.