Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Campaigning returned to full swing on Tuesday following a brief pause in tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The Scottish Conservatives unveiled plans to support members of the armed forces. A benefits top up and extra help for housing will be part of the party’s manifesto.

Patrick Harvie says the Scottish Greens have an “aspiration” to govern but he does not expect the SNP to seek a formal coalition deal with his party.

He also suggests the stumbling blocks preventing such an alliance included the SNP’s support for North Sea oil and gas exploration, as well as dualling of roads such as the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

And lockdown restrictions have been eased early, as a Scottish island announces all eligible adults have been offered the coronavirus vaccine.

Good day

Residents of Fair Isle. Every single person on the small island, which sits between Orkney and Shetland, received their coronavirus vaccines in just one day.

Bad day

Douglas Ross. Further negative comments towards members of Scotland’s Travelling community have been unearthed from during his time as a councillor.

© DCT Media

Mr Ross said it felt like Moray Council had to “bend over backwards” for the ethnic community.

Quote of the day

Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens co-leader: “There will be no second chance when it comes to the climate emergency, and that is why we need bold and decisive climate action now.”

Tweet of the day

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone accused Alex Salmond of being a pawn for the Russian state.

He said: In light of Alex Salmond’s reticence about the 2018 Novichok attack, I’ve gone on record to call him out for the pawn he is.

“Hosting a show on RT is clearly more important to him than the defence and integrity of our country.”

In light of @AlexSalmond's reticence about the 2018 Novichok attack, I've gone on record to call him out for the pawn he is. Hosting a show on RT is clearly more important to him than the defence and integrity of our country. pic.twitter.com/gJn2dpizex — Jamie Stone MP | #VoteMolly (@Jamie4North) April 13, 2021

Number of the day

48 – How many Fair Isles residents received their Covid vaccines in one sitting.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to meet an older couple in Renfrewshire to discuss Scottish Labour’s offer to older people at the election.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will visit The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn, Fife, to set out his job guarantee for young people.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be joined by Ruth Davidson on the campaign trail to launch the Scottish Conservatives’ party list vote campaign with an ad van in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Green Party will launch its election manifesto in Glasgow.

The SNP will set out its ambitions to keep Scotland’s Gaelic tradition at the forefront of the nation’s culture and to ensure the language has a sustainable, long-term future.