SNP manifesto: Key promises and spending plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Nicola Sturgeon’s pitch for re-election includes freezing income tax rates while also aiming to rebuild from the devastating Covid pandemic.

The SNP leader wants to do that while planning for another independence referendum on leaving the UK.

Ms Sturgeon has already announced a string of proposals on boosting health spending, creating a National Care Service, increasing social security and boosting child care.

There are also plans for future changes, including proposals for a four-day working week and a basic “citizens’ income”.

The SNP are on course to win the election on May 6. The only real question is whether the party will have an outright majority needed to implement the commitments in full.

Here, we take a look at the key pledges and how they might affect you.

Health

This is the central plank of the manifesto and was the area Ms Sturgeon picked to trail the whole package.

An SNP government would increase NHS spending by 20% over the next parliamentary session. Opponents asked why spending wasn’t higher already.

NHS dentistry charges would be abolished and free prescriptions maintained.

The manifesto also vows to invest £10 billion over the next 10 years “to replace and refurbish health facilities”, including Inch War Memorial hospital, Belford hospital in Fort William and Ninewells in Dundee.

The SNP also promises to establish a National Care Service and increase investment in the sector by 25%.

Backlash over the record in drug deaths prompted a promise to invest £250 million over five years for intervention.

A 24-hour mental health crisis centre will be established in Dundee.

Economy

A “national infrastructure mission” will see £33bn invested over five years, supporting 45,000 jobs, the SNP says.

It includes city deals worth £125m in Aberdeen, £150m in the Tay region and £135m across Inverness and Highland.

The SNP’s opponents point to delayed, over-budget ferry construction plans. But the party promises further “improvements” to piers and harbours and a new ferry for the Uig triangle.

A £62m energy transition fund would support the oil and gas sector to diversify, while £15m would support workers to retrain.

A £10m fund will allow companies to “pilot and explore” the benefits of a four-day working week.

Islands

As we revealed on Thursday, “Island bonds” would see 100 offers of up to £50,000 for young people and families to stay or work on islands at risk of depopulation.

The SNP will invest at least £30m in a specific programme to invest in island infrastructure and support a green recovery.

A further £25m will be spent to install at least 39 masts to provide mobile coverage in remote rural and island communities.

Tax

Despite the big spending plans, income tax rates and bands will be frozen and band threshold increases will be by a maximum of inflation.

Council tax will be removed for those under 22. The SNP has previously promised to replace the council tax, and now say they are “committed” to reform.

Social Security

The SNP would increase the £10 Scottish Child Payment to £20 per eligible youngster per week.

Work will begin on early stages of a so-called minimum income guarantee.

Education

Free school lunches will be expanded to all primary school pupils and free breakfasts will be introduced.

Every school pupil will receive a device to get on the internet.

The party has vowed to recruit at least 3,500 additional teachers and classroom assistants.

It will invest £1bn to close the school attainment gap between the richest and poorest children.

A “national digital academy”, similar to the Open University, will be established for Scots to study for Highers online at any age.

Plans include a new campus to replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School in Dundee, and investment at Broadford Primary on Skye and Nairn Academy.

Transport

The party vows to extend free bus travel to all under-22s.

By 2026, the SNP wants 10% of the transport capital budget to be spent on active travel schemes to encourage walking, cycling and wheeling.

They will also offer free bikes to schoolchildren who cannot afford one.

A new railway station is planned next to Inverness airport. The SNP “remain committed” to dualling the A9 and A96.

Culture

The SNP promised to support V&A Dundee to become a national centre for design and develop the Eden Project in the city, as we revealed.

Housing

Some 100,000 affordable homes would be delivered by 2032, the SNP says, backed by £3.5bn supporting an estimated 14,000 jobs.

Heating will be “decarbonised” in one million homes by 2030 using £1.6bn in funds to tackle climate change.

And, finally, independence

The manifesto states the SNP wants to hold another Scottish independence referendum “once the Covid crisis has passed but in good time to decide that we want to equip our Parliament with the powers it needs to drive our long-term economic recovery from Covid”.

The UK Government opposes any plan for a referendum, making this a guaranteed flashpoint in the parliamentary session ahead.