Election Hub Live: SNP’s manifesto and Scotland’s aid budget

Today on Election Hub Live we took a look at the SNP’s manifesto launch, spoke to international development secretary Jenny Gilruth and explored the impact the coronavirus lockdown has had on the sports industry.

Dominating our headlines today was the SNP’s manifesto launch, with the party promising to freeze income tax, spend more on the NHS, recruit thousands more teachers, give schoolchildren free bikes, and extend free NHS dentistry.

The SNP has also said it will back plans to bring the Eden Project to Dundee and says it will give young people and families up to £50,000 to stay or move to the islands in a bid to arrest depopulation.

We were then joined by international development secretary Jenny Gilruth, to talk about Scotland’s aid budget.

One industry that has suffered a great deal in the past year is sport – we heard from our head of sports, Sean Hamilton, and Roy O’Kane from Kanzen Karate in Dundee about how the past year has been for him.

In the run-up to the election we are also hearing from voters and candidates up and down the country – today we heard from Councillor Ben Lawrie, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats in Angus South.

Tomorrow on Election Hub Live we will be speaking to Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie about his party’s manifesto launch, and looking at election disinformation.

Join us live at 2pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.