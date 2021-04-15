Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 15

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP launched their manifesto, outlining policies they promise to deliver should they be elected to government in May’s election.

Promising to spend billions without raising taxes, Nicola Sturgeon outlined pledges including a 20% increase in health spending, a five-year freeze on income tax rates and bands and the scrapping of NHS dentistry charges.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has made a plea to Labour voters in the North to vote for his candidates.

He has suggested Labour voters could hold the key to ensuring the Tories do not lose any front-bench MSPs from the Highlands and Islands.

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says he wants the suspended councillors known as the Aberdeen Nine to be readmitted to the party.

Good day

Dental patients. Under SNP plans, NHS dental charges could be abolished.

Bad day

Pubs. More than 200 Scottish pubs have closed permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote of the day

© PA

I guess, like many people, I felt quite emotional because it’s so important, this vaccination programme, in helping us all get back to normal.” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who received her first coronavirus inoculation on Thursday

Tweet of the day

The Institute for Fiscal Studies tweeted: “The SNP’s manifesto contains significant pledges that offer big gains to a number of targeted groups in Scotland – but would involve difficult trade-offs in a tight budgetary environment.”

The SNP’s manifesto contains significant pledges that offer big gains to a number of targeted groups in Scotland – but would involve difficult trade-offs in a tight budgetary environment. Read the full response from IFS researchers: https://t.co/MMxFzHD6JW pic.twitter.com/37ybQeyL8Y — Institute for Fiscal Studies (@TheIFS) April 15, 2021

Number of the day

£50,000 – How much people could be given to stay on a remote Scottish island, as part of SNP measures to stem population decline.

What’s happening tomorrow?

The Scottish Lib Dems will launch their manifesto in Edinburgh.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be at Edinburgh Airport to talk about the party’s plans for job creation.

Douglas Ross will launch the Scottish Conservative infrastructure plan.

Young climate activists aged 13 to 32 will host a hustings. The panel includes Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie and Willie Rennie.