Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 16

New this morning:
- Exclusive: Lib Dem plan to keep new teachers in ‘hard to fill’ vacancies.
- Exclusive: Lib Dems’ manifesto to call for greater support for unpaid carers.
- Nicola Sturgeon: Why not Scotland?
- Labour vows to create 170,000 new jobs with recovery plans.
- Dental charges axed first for young Scots who have been in care, Sturgeon says.
- Scottish Greens want new ferry routes to link Scotland with Europe.
- Some Scottish travel restrictions are lifting from today – here’s everything you need to know.
- Tory candidate Harriet Cross: ‘It is hitting home that the north-east is being left behind’.
Coming up today:
- Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will launch the Scottish Liberal Democrat election manifesto this morning.
Coming up today on Election Hub Live we’re joined by Mr Rennie to discuss his party’s manifesto; and specialist disinformation reporter Seana Davis in Dublin tells us more about why some countries might be interested to interfere in the Holyrood election. Watch live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page – or catch the re/stream at any time.
- Douglas Ross will launch the Scottish Conservative infrastructure plan in Aberdeen.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be airside at Edinburgh Airport to talk about the party’s plans for job creation.
In case you missed it
- SNP manifesto: Nicola Sturgeon unveils election spending plan.
- SNP manifesto: Key promises and spending plans.
- Douglas Ross urges north Labour voters to ensure Tory MSPs are elected.
- Aberdeen Nine will need to wait to be readmitted to Labour Party, says Anas Sarwar.
- Election Hub Live: SNP’s Jenny Gilruth commits to ‘greater coherence’ on international aid and development goals, if re-elected.
- Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 15.
