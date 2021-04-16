Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 16

Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
by Adele Merson
April 16, 2021, 8:08 am Updated: April 16, 2021, 11:39 am
New this morning:

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie on the Scottish Election campaign trail in South Queensferry.

Coming up today:

  • Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will launch the Scottish Liberal Democrat election manifesto this morning.
  • Coming up today on Election Hub Live we’re joined by Mr Rennie to discuss his party’s manifesto; and specialist disinformation reporter Seana Davis in Dublin tells us more about why some countries might be interested to interfere in the Holyrood election. Watch live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page – or catch the re/stream at any time.
Election Hub Live.
  • Douglas Ross will launch the Scottish Conservative infrastructure plan in Aberdeen.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be airside at Edinburgh Airport to talk about the party’s plans for job creation.

In case you missed it

    • SNP manifesto: Nicola Sturgeon unveils election spending plan.
    • SNP manifesto: Key promises and spending plans.
    • Douglas Ross urges north Labour voters to ensure Tory MSPs are elected.
    • Aberdeen Nine will need to wait to be readmitted to Labour Party, says Anas Sarwar.
    • Election Hub Live: SNP’s Jenny Gilruth commits to ‘greater coherence’ on international aid and development goals, if re-elected.
    • Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 15.
