Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A timeline for the easing of Scotland’s strict second lockdown has been revealed.

Several “indicative” stages have been highlighted throughout April, May and June as the country looks to win the battle against Covid-19 with help from the ongoing vaccine rollout.

This week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the relaxation of Scotland’s strict travel rules would be brought forward to Friday. Additionally, six people from six households are now able to meet up outdoors.

The government‘s plans will allow the hospitality sector to reopen from April 26, along with gyms, visitor attractions and tourist accommodation. The border with England is expected to reopen on the same day.

Further easing, planned from May into June, could bring about the return of events, cinemas, theatres, sports and more.

Watch the video above or scroll the graphics below