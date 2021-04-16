Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said a second Scottish independence referendum could be held when the country begins to see “signs of recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Tories have launched infrastructure plans to improve several key routes across Scotland including the A9, A90 and the A96

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has unveiled more than 50 proposals in an election manifesto he said would “put recovery first”.

Good day

Remote rail campaigns. The Scottish Conservatives have announced they would look into undoing the “Beeching” review, which could signal a return for rural rail services.

Bad day

Scottish Labour’s referendum stance. A new survey by YouGov suggests 60% of Labour supporters across the UK back another independence referendum “in principle” in the next few years, and 56% think the party should too.

Quote of the day

If Willie Rennie disagrees… that’s fine. I disagree with the fact that he thinks it’s a major political event for him to sit in an oversized deck chair.” Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Tweet of the day

Jane Barlow, PA photographer, snapped a picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon giving Dentosaurus, the dental-dino a check-up.

She said: “Nicola Sturgeon checks the teeth of Dentosaurus during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care Centre in Glasgow.”

Scotland's First Minister @NicolaSturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party @snp, checks the teeth of "Dentosaurus" during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care centre in Glasgow during the election campaign dinosaur 🦖🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 : #election #thornliebank #glasgow #scotland pic.twitter.com/xZkXzVEVaX — Jane Barlow (@belperbarlow) April 16, 2021

Number of the day

Six. Six people from six households can now meet up following a relaxing of the coronavirus restrictions.

What’s happening tomorrow?

With the funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh taking place, campaigning will be put on hold for the day.