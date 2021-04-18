Coronavirus: 211 new cases confirmed across Scotland with 20 in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 211 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Scotland.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows there have now been 223,682 confirmed cases of the virus since March 2020.

No Covid-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours – although register offices are closed at weekends. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,644.

The figures also show 15,097 new tests for Covid-19 carried out in the same time period reported results – 1.6% of these were positive.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 18 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Eight of the cases involved residents from Aberdeen, another eight in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray.

Two people tested positive across NHS Highland’s health board area in the past day – one case was recorded in the Highlands and another in Argyll and Bute.

No new cases were recorded on Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.

The Scottish Government also released the latest figures for the Covid vaccine rollout. A total of 2,744,231 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 738,420 have received their second dose.

You can see a regional breakdown of the

Covid vaccine rollout here.