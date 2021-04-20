Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 20

Welcome to The Press and Journal morning politics briefing: it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day
New this morning:
- Patrick Harvie says his party are the only ones “telling the truth” about the future of Scotland’s oil and gas industry and the threats to hundreds of thousands of jobs.
- A manifesto plan by the Scottish Tories to cut income tax for Scotland’s highest earners would likely force ministers to slice budgets for other services, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned.
- Boris Johnson will not be travelling north to campaign with the Scottish Conservatives ahead of the Holyrood election, it has been confirmed.
- Tourism is being “thwarted” by a lack of urgency in easing coronavirus restrictions for alcohol provisions and planning for the return of international visitors, an industry leader says.
Coming up today:
- On Election Hub Live today we’ll be sharing more interview insights from our in-depth conversation with Patrick Harvey and hearing from The Courier editor David Clegg with his assessment of the Scottish Green Co-Convener’s performance. Plus we’re taking a look at the impact of Brexit on Scotland’s exports, and introducing you to Orkney candidate Liam McArthur. All the latest politics headlines live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page, or catch the re/stream at any time afterwards, on all your devices.
- George Galloway will be in Gretna for a speech on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Anas Sarwar is in Glasgow to discuss social security.
- Greens co-leader will talk about ferry services at Ardrossan terminal.
- Douglas Ross will meet drug death campaigners in Glasgow.
- Nicola Sturgeon will discuss student support in Edinburgh.
In case you missed it:
- The first of our big party leader interviews, with Courier editor David Clegg sitting down with Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has revealed he will join Aberdeen Labour on the campaign trail in the coming weeks.
- Man held after brick thrown through window of Scottish Lib Dem HQ.
- Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 19.
