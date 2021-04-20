Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 20

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to make recovery from the coronavirus pandemic the SNP’s “overriding ambition” if the party is returned to power in May.
Whoever is in the driving seat following next month’s vote, there will be no shortage of issues to deal with alongside the virus, with experts warning the country’s dismal drug deaths figure is likely to continue rising.
The Scottish Conservatives want access to drug rehabilitation treatment to be enshrined in law and are pledging a “right to rehab” so drug users cannot be denied treatment.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to return to the campaign trail again before the final votes have been cast but Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar took a jab at Boris Johnson for failing to do the same.
Good day
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed pubs, gyms and non-essential retail will reopen for the first time in months, with the first raft of changes being approved from April 26.
Bad day
Boris Johnson was branded a “disaster” and the “biggest threat to the United Kingdom” by Anas Sarwar after it was previously confirmed the prime minister will stay away from Scotland during the election campaign.
Quote of the day
Football belongs to the fans – not to a cartel of billionaires at the top.”
Ian Murray
Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray, a former Hearts board member, said his party’s manifesto launch on Thursday will contain promises on fan ownership following the announcement of a controversial new European Super League.
Tweet of the day
Very disappointed that one supported had to take down my field signs because of intimidation and abuse directed at them… this is totally unacceptable in a modern democracy… shame on you! pic.twitter.com/vjbrP7XosE
— Finlay Carson (@fincarson) April 19, 2021
Finlay Carson hits out at “totally unacceptable” intimidation and abuse that saw a supporter take down a sign backing him.
Number of the day
88,225 – The number of people who applied to register to vote on Monday as the deadline arrived to take part in next month’s elections.
What’s happening tomorrow?
- Nicola Sturgeon will visit Dumbarton as she sets out a pledge to deliver 100,000 affordable homes over the next decade.
- Alex Salmond will launch the Alba Party’s election manifesto.
- Jackie Baillie and Anas Sarwar will unveil Scottish Labour’s women’s manifesto.
- Patrick Harvie will visit Fire Station Creative, an artist collective in Dunfermline, as the Scottish Greens set out how art can play a role in reinvigorating high streets.
