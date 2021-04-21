Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 21

The STUC has voted to back another independence referendum if a majority of MSPs are in favour of the move following next month’s Scottish Parliament election.
It will come as welcome news to pro-independence parties but the SNP may be less pleased about the Scottish Liberal Democrats making a direct plea to the party’s voters who are disillusioned in the wake of the “loathed exams algorithm” that sparked last summer’s school results row.
Meanwhile, Douglas Ross has admitted the Scottish Conservatives have more to do to address Brexit-related concerns in Scotland’s fishing industry.
Good day
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie promised to unlock an estimated £17 billion of growth in Scotland’s economy by empowering women’s under-utilised skills and talents.
Bad day
SNP MP Patricia Gibson denied an allegation of sexual harassment by a party employee as “malicious” and “without any foundation”.
Quote of the day
Having spent hours and hours and hours on the harassment committee, I can say to you that the thought of Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond continuing their division and their arguments in the Parliament just fills me with dread.”
Jackie Baillie on Alex Salmond’s possible return to Holyrood.
Tweet of the day
Thanks to Maisie for the hauners at PMQ's today. She knows that BJ and his Gov are up to their eyeballs in sleaze. Whilst Tories make their friends richer, they neglect over 3 million people. All of who have been excluded from support through the pandemic.https://t.co/7w28omvEYk
— Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) April 21, 2021
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford responds after his dog Maisie was heard barking in the background of his contribution during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Number of the day
£500 – How much Alex Salmond’s Alba Party would give to low-income households each year to tackle poverty and inequality.
What’s happening tomorrow?
Douglas Ross will visit a construction company to highlight the Conservatives’ plans to create jobs and rebuild Scotland.
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will outline his party’s proposal to introduce a new rail card to cut fares on journeys across the country.
Nicola Sturgeon will pledge to help kickstart a revolution in active travel and capitalise on the uptake in cycling seen during the pandemic.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will set out plans to tackle homelessness.
Anas Sarwar will launch the Scottish Labour election manifesto.
