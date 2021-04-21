Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The STUC has voted to back another independence referendum if a majority of MSPs are in favour of the move following next month’s Scottish Parliament election.

It will come as welcome news to pro-independence parties but the SNP may be less pleased about the Scottish Liberal Democrats making a direct plea to the party’s voters who are disillusioned in the wake of the “loathed exams algorithm” that sparked last summer’s school results row.

Meanwhile, Douglas Ross has admitted the Scottish Conservatives have more to do to address Brexit-related concerns in Scotland’s fishing industry.