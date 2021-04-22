Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 22

A new poll suggests Nicola Sturgeon could miss out on winning a majority of seats at Holyrood, while support for independence has also been pegged back.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has set out plans to end homelessness and the SNP published its environmental manifesto to mark Earth Day, setting out its policies to tackle the climate emergency.

Good day

A moment in the spotlight for Keith Brown as he fills in for SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on a BBC Question Time Scottish election special alongside the leaders of every other main Holyrood party.

Bad day

Alex Salmond was described as a “damaged brand” after Alba campaign leaflets were sent out without a picture, comment or mention of him.

Quote of the day

“The reason I am standing, really, is Joe FitzPatrick has put in an Oscar-winning performance as the Invisible Man as a Dundee MSP.”

– Foodbank founder Ewan Gurr on running for Restore in Dundee.

Tweet of the day

😏 Absolutely working hard all day for @BradenDavy in Angus North and Mearns and definitely not stopping for an ice cream at Stonehaven beach…

☀️ @ScotTories delivering across the North East today with only 14 days to go!#Holyrood2021 #WestAberdeenshireandKincardine pic.twitter.com/QqtgIm1GH4 — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) April 22, 2021

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie takes time to enjoy the sweeter things in life while out campaigning.

Number of the day

£27 – How much an off-peak return from Glasgow to Dundee would cost under the Scottish Greens’ proposed railcard, down from £40.50.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will be taking a karate lesson as he sets out criticism of Nicola Sturgeon’s record in government.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Lothian candidate Alison Johnstone will join youth climate striker Dylan Hamilton, who has spent the past week striking on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile urging politicians to put climate at the top of their priorities.

Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour candidate for Edinburgh Southern, Daniel Johnson, will visit a bicycle co-operative to discuss plans for jobs and the environment.

Nicola Sturgeon will today urge women to give both votes to the SNP as she highlights plans to support women as Scotland recovers from Covid.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be campaigning.