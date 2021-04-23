Exclusive: SNP candidate Fergus Mutch allegedly receives death threat on campaign trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with threatening comments allegedly made to SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, we can reveal.

Mr Mutch, standing in Aberdeenshire West, reported the alleged incident after he was approached by a man in Aboyne.

It is claimed the “death threat” comments were directed at Mr Mutch and made about SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested and charged.

‘Threatening comments’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening comments made towards a man in the Aboyne area on Friday April 2.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Crown Office confirmed it has received a report that is now under consideration.

Mr Mutch, who hopes to unseat the Conservatives in the constituency, said candidates could not be out in large groups so he was posting leaflets on his own.