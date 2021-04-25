Coronavirus: Scotland records further 176 cases and one death in past 24 hours

A further 176 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Scotland in the past 24 hours.
The update from the Scottish Government shows there have now been 225,204 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
1,901,560 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 176 to 225,204
Sadly, one more patient who tested positive has died (7,652 in total)
There were 16,434 Covid tests carried out in the same period that reported results – 1.3% of these were positive.
The data also showed one virus-linked death has been confirmed since Saturday. Scotland’s death toll is 7,652.
Due to technical issues there is no regional data available today.
A statement on the Scottish Government website said: “Public Health Scotland has experienced technical issues today that have impacted on the creation of daily dashboard and open data files, including the vaccination data published on this page. Public Health Scotland are working to resolve all issues for reporting tomorrow.”
Scotland’s second vaccine total nears one million
Saturday’s update showed a further 15 cases had been confirmed across the north and north-east.
There were seven new cases in Aberdeen City, five in Moray, one in Aberdeenshire, one in the Highlands and one in Orkney.
The data also showed 2,764,607 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 993,180 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.
