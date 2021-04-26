Number of Scots who have had their second vaccine tops one million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

More than one million Scots have received their second dose of a Covid vaccine, the latest figures have shown.

Statistics from the Scottish Government published today showed that the milestone was reached over the weekend.

There were 318 new coronavirus cases in Scotland during the last 48 hours.

One additional death, in the NHS Lanarkshire area, was recorded.

Of the 318 new cases, 19 were in Grampian and eight were in the Highlands.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,896 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 5,117 total cases in the Highlands, 294 in the Western Isles, 235 in Shetland and 73 in Orkney.

As of today, 2,773,770 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 1,068,704 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 225,346 with the new cases representing 1.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,652.

A total of 93 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 12 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions and the number in ICU remain at the same level as Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,903,840 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,678,494 were confirmed negative.