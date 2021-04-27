Nine of the 15 new Covid cases recorded in Grampian and Highlands are in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nine of the 15 new Covid cases confirmed in the north and north-east over the last 24 hours are in Moray, data has shown.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show a total of 13 new cases in NHS Grampian.

Three of those were in Aberdeen, one in Aberdeenshire and the rest in Moray.

The nine cases in Moray were revealed as health chiefs urged locals unable to get to a community testing centre to order lateral flow tests that can be carried out at home.

The plea was made after a rise in cases in the region with the council convener urging people to limit social interactions last week in a bid to curb the virus spread.

Two new cases were recorded in the Highlands.

Coronavirus in Scotland

In total, there were 133 new cases recorded across Scotland.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 225,479 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 10 people newly admitted to hospital. However, the number of people in ICU with Covid has gone down to five.

One additional death was recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

As of today a total of 2,782,162 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, 1,102,690 in Scotland have received their second dose of the vaccine.