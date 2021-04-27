Election Hub Live: Willie Rennie is down on the farm and Douglas Ross sings to Atomic Kitten

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we spoke to co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater and Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie was on the farm with comedian Jim Smith.

Topping the headlines today was Nicola Sturgeon saying she is quietly confident of seeing off competition from Labour’s Anas Sarwar and being re-elected to Glasgow Southside.

Conservative leader Douglas Ross also backed Boris Johnson, after allegations the Prime Minister said he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than put the UK into another lockdown.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater then joined us live to talk about the North Sea oil and gas industry, renewable energy and education.

Comedian and farmer Jim Smith has been interviewing the party leaders on rural affairs, and today it was the turn of Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie, who spoke about Aviemore’s potential to host the Winter Olympics, and prejudice against red-headed teuchters.

In the run-up to the election next week we are hearing from candidates across the country and today we heard from Liam Kerr from the Scottish Conservatives, who is standing in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

And Douglas Ross can make you whole again – it turns out the Scottish Conservative leader knows all the words to Atomic Kitten hit Whole Again.

Tomorrow Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will be joining us live, and Jim Smith will be interviewing Douglas Ross.

Join us at 5pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.