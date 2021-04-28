Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under intense pressure over the refurbishment of his Downing Street home, as an investigation is launched.

A poll has found the future of Scotland’s place in the UK is still dividing voters down the middle a week before the Holyrood election.

The Lib Dems believe the next Scottish Government should scrap the post of deputy first minister and appoint a dedicated minister to deal with the coronavirus recovery.

Good day

Keir Starmer. The Labour leader succeeded in riling Mr Johnson at prime minister’s questions in the Commons after branding him “Major Sleaze” over the escalating “cash for curtains” row about the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Bad day

Alex Salmond. While his former deputy Nicola Sturgeon was compared to a lion in focus groups as part of Lord Ashcroft polling, the Alba Party leader did not fare so well, with participants saying he reminded them of a warthog, a snake and a toad.

Quote of the day

On claims Tory leader Douglas Ross would personally benefit from his party’s manifesto proposals, Liberal Democrat counterpart Willie Rennie said: “After the election Douglas Ross already intends to be an MSP, an MP and a referee. Now on top of that he wants to add a Ross Rebate to the money he gets running the line at Ross County.”

Tweet of the day

The New York Times marked the 10th anniversary of former Labour minister Ed Balls accidentally tweeting his own name… by tweeting: “Ed Balls”.

Ed Balls https://t.co/hMhU9OzS15 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 28, 2021

Number of the day

Seven. Just one full week of campaigning left before the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Nicola Sturgeon is in the north-east, Willie Rennie will campaign in Perthshire, Anas Sarwar is heading for Stirling, Patrick Harvie will be in Glasgow, while Douglas Ross is due in the Scottish Borders.