Regional breakdown: One north-east resident among five Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

Five people, including one from Moray, have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, data has revealed.
NHS Grampian has recorded 17 new cases of the virus, seven of which are in Aberdeen City.
Four cases were recorded in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.
There were also 11 cases reported in the Highlands.
In total there were 178 new cases confirmed across Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 2,796,810 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,184,629 have received their second dose.
Read more
NHS Grampian warn of risk of local lockdown in Moray unless surge of Covid cases is brought under control
‘We don’t want to see you’ Emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary urge caution ahead of May Day weekend
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe