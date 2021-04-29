Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Regional breakdown: One north-east resident among five Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

By Lauren Taylor
April 29, 2021, 3:00 pm
© PAcoronavirus vaccination wastage Tayside

Five people, including one from Moray, have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, data has revealed.

NHS Grampian has recorded 17 new cases of the virus, seven of which are in Aberdeen City.

Four cases were recorded in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There were also 11 cases reported in the Highlands.

In total there were 178 new cases confirmed across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,796,810 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,184,629 have received their second dose.

