Election Hub Live: On the ‘battle bus’ with Anas Sarwar and down the farm with Douglas Ross

On Thursday on Election Hub Live Anas Sarwar introduced us to his new ‘battle bus’ and Douglas Ross was down on the farm with comedian Jim Smith.

Topping the political headlines today was the SNP launching its rural manifesto, Boris Johnson once again defending his refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, and the Lib Dems saying more needs to be done to increase representation within the party.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar then joined us live to talk about the launch of his new battle bus, taking on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for the Glasgow Southside seat, and the question of Scottish independence.

In the lead-up to next week’s election we have been asking the party leaders to sit down with comedian and farmer Jim Smith – on Thursday it was the turn of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Friday on Election Hub Live Nicola Sturgeon will be sitting down with editor of The Courier, David Clegg, and we showed a sneak-peak behind-the-scenes of their interview on today’s show.

Join us live at 5pm to see the full interview with Nicola Sturgeon, and Anas Sarwar will be sitting down with comedian and farmer Jim Smith, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.