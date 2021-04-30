Regional breakdown: 191 new Covid cases reported across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has recorded 16 new positive cases in the Moray area in the past 24 hours.

There were six cases of coronavirus recorded in Aberdeen, and four in Aberdeenshire, according to the latest government statistics.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland had only one new case confirmed and there have been no new cases in Shetland, the Western Isles or Orkney.

Although there are 12 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus there have been no admissions to the ICU.

Additionally, no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Scotland.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme 2,802,152 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 1,224,861 have received their second dose.