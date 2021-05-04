Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Regional breakdown: 48 new Covid cases recorded across north and north-east

By Lauren Taylor
May 4, 2021, 3:27 pm
There has been 271 new cases reported across Scotland, Scottish Government data has shown.

Grampian accounts for 37 of the new cases, with 15 being reported in the Moray area. Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have both recorded 11 new cases.

In the Highlands there were eight new cases reported and none in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Six people have been admitted to the intensive care unit and no deaths have been recorded.

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

As for the Scottish Government vaccine roll out 2,833,761 people have received the first dose and 1,348,050 have received their second dose.

The data published today reflects the figures which were not reported yesterday due to the bank holiday.

