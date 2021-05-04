Analysis: Who won the BBC Scottish leaders’ debate?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Heading into the final leaders’ debate there couldn’t have been more at stake.

Six weeks of chapping doors, online Q&A’s with the press, TV set pieces and ridiculous picture opportunities – well, maybe that was just Willie Rennie – culminated in this, a final head to head under the studio lights.

We all knew the themes by now, and many of us, it has to be said, haven’t really been moved – at least if the polls are to be believed.

This final debate could have been a banana skin, however; would Douglas Ross make a howler and seed ground to Anas Sarwar? Would Nicola Sturgeon get tongue tied on her record in government? And would the Liberal Democrats get a word in edgeways?

In truth, the debate – rather like the last game of the football season, with teams battling for survival – was a cautious and staid affair, with party leaders rarely going off script.

There were moments, notably on income tax and a national care service, were tensions threatened to bubble over but, in the main, all the leaders kept their composure and argued their party’s corner.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest ding-dong came over the constitution, with accusations the SNP would hold an illegal referendum, and counter claims over the Tories being undemocratic, but the back and forth rang much like a broken record. Bring on Thursday’s poll.