Scots in the north and north-east head out to vote alongside their canine companions

By Lauren Taylor
May 6, 2021, 3:37 pm Updated: May 6, 2021, 4:45 pm
Scots in the north and north-east have been visiting polling stations to cast their votes for who they want to lead Holyrood, some have been accompanied by their furry friends.

Political parties have been campaigning for your votes for months now in an election that is like no other.

Although this election has been slightly different the traditional #DogsAtPollingStations has continued.

Dog owners across the north and north-east have been posting pictures of their canine companions at polling stations under the popular hashtag.

Dogs Trust have posted some advice for those planning on taking their dogs to the polling stations later.

What you need to know about voting

Polling stations across the country are open until 10pm.

There are a number of guidelines in place at polling stations, similar to those in shops.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, unless you have a medical exemption and hand sanitiser will be available.

You may have to queue to get into the station, and a one way system will be in place.

It is recommended you bring your own pen or pencil, but clean pencils will be provided.

If you are planning to take your furry friend along with you to vote you can email me your pictures at lauren.taylor@ajl.co.uk.

