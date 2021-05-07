Regional breakdown: 36 new cases of Covid recorded in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

According to latest Scottish Government data there have been 36 new cases of the virus recorded across the north and north-east over the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampain have recorded 34 new cases, with Moray accounting for 16 of them.

Aberdeen City have reported 15 new cases and Aberdeenshire have confirmed three.

The Highlands have reported two new cases, meanwhile no new cases have been recorded in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Across Scotland as a whole there have been 236 new cases of the virus.

Two people have been admitted to hospital and one person is received treatment in intensive care for Covid.

It has been confirmed one person has died from Covid in Inverclyde.

As for the Scottish Government roll out of the vaccination 2,876,633 people have received the first dose and 1,424,208 have received their second dose.

Read more