‘Other priorities at the moment’ over independence for new SNP MSP in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine

A former police officer turned councillor said she was “absolutely delighted” to increase the SNP’s share of the vote, as she was elected as MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

Councillor Audrey Nicoll was standing for the first time, following the retirement of the long-serving Maureen Watt, and gained nearly 3,000 votes.

But, the Scottish Conservatives have declared the seat “in play” in the future as they too increased their share of the vote.

Mrs Nicoll said: “I am relieved after such a long campaign we have got a really strong result so I’m totally delighted.

“I wouldn’t say it will be a hugely different career from the police, public service is who I am – it’s all I know.

“You can’t speculate on other results, we are well into the count, but it’s looking positive.

“I am absolutely delighted to see our vote increase as Aberdeen South and North Kincardine is really diverse so every political perspective is represented but we have secured what I consider a very strong win.”

Covid-recovery must be first priority

Pressed on how quickly she might take up the campaign for a second referendum on Scottish independence, she added: “My priorities getting started will be taking us out of Covid, we are not out of the woods yet, and then making sure the public health recovery aligns with our economic recovery, supporting businesses as there are a huge range within the constituency.

“And for me, supporting young people – I have a 19-year-old son heading out in the world – and mental health, securing a positive approach to tackling mental health and the fall out from Covid, are key too.

“I absolutely would look forward to campaigning in a second independence referendum campaign but we are not at that point yet.

“We have a long way to go and other priorities at the moment.”

Tory runner-up vows to stand up for growing number of supports in area

But the prospect of any referendum at all was dismissed by runner up Conservative Liam Kerr, who gained nearly 4,000 votes and said the country “wanted to move on”.

He added: “What we found on the campaign is people in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine are clearly up for change and were impressed by our north-east manifesto and message to stop the division.

“That is reflected in the increase in the vote so in that respect I am delighted so many have tried to put their faith in me.

“But what we can see is it is a seat very much in play and I look forward to standing up for the people here and across the north-east over the next five years.

“And we will see what happens in 2026.”

Mrs Nicoll is yet to decide if she would resign as an Aberdeen councillor in light of her new job.