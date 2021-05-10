Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 10

By Adele Merson
May 10, 2021, 8:13 am Updated: May 10, 2021, 11:21 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

Councillor Ryan Houghton is expected to be named co-leader of Aberdeen City Council in the coming week © PRESS AND JOURNAL
Councillor Ryan Houghton is expected to be named co-leader of Aberdeen City Council in the coming week.
  • Exclusive: North East politicians urged to attend first of its kind summit on drug deaths.
  • Hugs and indoor dining to return as England’s restrictions ease.
  • Sir Keir Starmer takes the gentle approach to wielding the knife in first reshuffle.
  • Sadiq Khan will commence his second term as Mayor of London by announcing the “biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen”.

Coming up today:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at 5pm today to confirm the further easing of restrictions in England. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will follow suit with the Scottish update on Tuesday.
morning briefing Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will campaign with Airdrie and Shotts by-election candidate Kenneth Stevenson.

