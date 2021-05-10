Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 168 in Scotland with 24 in the north and north-east

By Stuart Findlay
May 10, 2021, 3:27 pm
Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 24 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 168, with no deaths recorded.

Because registry offices are closed at weekends, the Scottish Government has noted that today’s zero figure may not be entirely accurate.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 24 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 20 have been recorded in Grampian.

A total of 13 of those new cases are in Moray, which has seen a recent spike.

A mobile Covid testing unit has been deployed to Elgin Academy to tackle the escalating number.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,200 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the Highlands, four new Covid-19 cases have increased the region’s total to 5,163.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards.

Totals in the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney remain on 294, 235 and 72 respectively.

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 227,840 with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains as 7,661.

Vaccine Rollout

As of today, 2,909,156 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,485,296 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

