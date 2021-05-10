Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 168 in Scotland with 24 in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 24 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 168, with no deaths recorded.

Because registry offices are closed at weekends, the Scottish Government has noted that today’s zero figure may not be entirely accurate.

1,946,973 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 168 to 227,840 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,661 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/pB7kk8Qx8C — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 10, 2021

Regional Breakdown

Of the 24 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 20 have been recorded in Grampian.

A total of 13 of those new cases are in Moray, which has seen a recent spike.

A mobile Covid testing unit has been deployed to Elgin Academy to tackle the escalating number.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,200 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the Highlands, four new Covid-19 cases have increased the region’s total to 5,163.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards.

Totals in the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney remain on 294, 235 and 72 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 227,840 with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains as 7,661.

Vaccine Rollout

As of today, 2,909,156 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,485,296 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.