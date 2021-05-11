Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 11

Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
May 11, 2021, 7:52 am Updated: May 11, 2021, 11:45 am
New this morning:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
  • Scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill will be questioned by MPs over the collapse of his firm and the lobbying controversy centred on former Prime Minister David Cameron today.
  • Former Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson is to join the board of life insurance, pensions and investment mutual Royal London next month.

Coming up today:

  • Nicola Sturgeon has said that guiding Scotland safely through the rest of the coronavirus pandemic is her “number one priority” as she prepares to give her latest update on coronavirus restrictions this afternoon.
Nicola Sturgeon is to make an announcement around restrictions easing on Tuesday.

In case you missed it

