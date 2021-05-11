Should hairdressers be key workers in lockdown…. and is the mullet really back?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a third of Scots want their barber or hairdresser to be classified as a key worker if the nation faces another lockdown.

The survey of 1,500 people also found 33% wanted salons to be exempt from any future government-ordered high street closures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It was men who were more worried about their haircut, with 36% of males saying they wanted their barber to remain open, compared with 31% of women.

The study also found that 61% of women attempted at least one DIY haircut during the two lockdowns, compared to 53% of men.

The poll was commissioned by Sovereign Grooming, which has major city centre salons at New Waverley in Edinburgh and Union Street in Aberdeen.

It has been released on the day First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is poised to confirm a further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Kyle Ross, managing director of Sovereign Grooming and two-time Scottish Barber of the Year, said: “Like most, we’ve been overwhelmed by the client response to us reopening after lockdown and our diaries have been packed for six weeks.

“Therefore, I’m not surprised to see such a large proportion of men, in particular, keen to see salons remain open. They play a big role in male mental wellbeing.

“The Scottish Government’s approach to salons changed quite dramatically between the first and second lockdown.

“After the first, salons were among the last businesses to reopen. However, this time around the government had us in the first wave to open.

“The reality is that salons are very well controlled and sterile environments, which can be operated safely with social distancing in place.”

The survey also found that 53% of women said they found their partner more attractive after a haircut, while 46% of men said the same.

Mr Ross said one major change since the last lockdown had been the surging popularity of longer, mainly retro, hairstyles.

“A lot of people have been coming in looking for variations of the mullet and it is definitely a developing trend, particularly in Scottish cities,” he said.