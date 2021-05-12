Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 12

Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
May 12, 2021, 7:59 am Updated: May 12, 2021, 11:43 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

Boris Johnson with Ben Houchen, whose victories in the north of England have been held up as an example of how the UK Government should take on the issue of Scottish independence.

 

Coming up today:

  • The House of Commons will take an urgent question this morning on the violence in Israel and Palestine.
Clouds of dark smoke seen over Gaza City after an Israeli air strike.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a statement in Westminster on the Covid-19 latest and then face questions from MPs over the plan, as well as questions about a planned inquiry into the handling of Covid.
  • The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day two.

 

In case you missed it

