Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 12

New this morning:
- The Stooshie Diary: Election result dooms us to years more constitutional debate.
- New Holyrood MSPs to take oaths in Scots, Gaelic, English, Urdu and Zimbabwean Shona.
- UK Government reveals ‘landmark’ internet laws to curb hate and harmful content.
- Members of the Senedd will nominate Wales’ First Minister today with Mark Drakeford expected to continue in the role following Welsh Labour’s success.
Coming up today:
- The House of Commons will take an urgent question this morning on the violence in Israel and Palestine.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a statement in Westminster on the Covid-19 latest and then face questions from MPs over the plan, as well as questions about a planned inquiry into the handling of Covid.
- The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day two.
In case you missed it
- Holyrood’s back: Six of the big issues facing new Scottish Parliament.
- Who is Salmond blogger Craig Murray and why has he been jailed for contempt of court?
- ‘Aw, diddums’: Scottish Conservative Annie Wells mocks new Highlands MSP over financial concerns.
- Ian Blackford warns Boris Johnson of indyref2 ‘confrontation with the people of Scotland’.
- Analysis: Can Boris Johnson deliver on his ‘build back better’ rhetoric?
