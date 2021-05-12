Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 32 in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 32 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 345, with no deaths recorded.

1,955,285 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 345 to 228,423 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,661 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/jrD0f9INos — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 12, 2021

Regional Breakdown

There are 10 new cases in Moray, which currently has the highest infection rate in the country.

At the moment, it is the only region in Scotland that will not move down from Level 3 on Monday.

In Aberdeen, 13 new cases were registered, with only four being recorded in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,248 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the Highlands, five new Covid cases have increased the region’s total to 5,170.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards.

Totals in the Western Isles, Shetland, and Orkney remain on 294, 235, and 72 respectively.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/politics/scottish-politics/2083381/coronavirus-in-scotland-track-the-spread-in-these-charts-and-maps/

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 228,423 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,661.

It has been five days since the country last recorded a Covid death.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/politics/scottish-politics/2804317/covid-vaccine-in-scotland-track-the-rollout-progress-with-these-charts/

Vaccine Rollout

As of today, 2,948,604 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and 1,526,889 have received their second dose.