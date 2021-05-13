Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 13

By Adele Merson
May 13, 2021, 7:56 am Updated: May 13, 2021, 12:00 pm
Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

 

Coming up today:

  • Scotland’s MSPs will be sworn in today, kicking off a new parliamentary term, and a new Presiding Officer is elected. Scottish Greens’ Lothian MSP Alison Johnstone has been floated for the role.
  • Voters are going to the polls in a by-election to choose a new MP for the Airdrie and Shotts constituency.
  • David Cameron will face a long afternoon of questions from MPs over his lobbying for a now-collapsed finance firm. The former prime minister is due to appear before two separate House of Commons committees today over his actions on behalf of Greensill Capital.
  • The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day three.

In case you missed it

