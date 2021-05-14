Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 14

Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
May 14, 2021, 7:55 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish Parliament.

 

Coming up today:

  • Cop26 president Alok Sharma will give a speech outside Glasgow this morning, ahead of the landmark climate conference taking place in the city in November.
Alok Sharma will say in a speech on Friday that Cop26 will be “our last hope” at limiting global warming to 1.5C.
  • First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to provide an update on the Covid restrictions Moray and Glasgow will face as Scotland prepares to move to level two.
  • MSPs will vote to elect two deputy presiding officers this morning. It comes after Green MSP Alison Johnstone was elected presiding officer on Thursday.

 

In case you missed it

