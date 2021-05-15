Two thirds of eligible Scots have now received first dose of Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Two-thirds of eligible Scots have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

This milestone was reached Friday, with more than 3m people in the country now being given some protection from the virus.

Out of the entire adult population, 66.6% of them have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

The national vaccination programme is now moving through those aged 40-49 years old, with more than 50% of this age group coming forward.

Vaccine programme in the north-east

In Moray, all over 18s have been offered their first jab, while in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire those in their 30s have been scheduled in.

People in this age group will be offered an alternative to the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine when it is appropriate to do so.

Meanwhile, 1,599,519 of the population have received their second dose which offers greater and longer-lasting protection against the virus.

Reaction

Scotland chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith paid tribute to the vaccination staff who have worked hard to get Scotland to this point.

He said: “It is down to the enormous efforts of our vaccination teams around the country that more than three million people in Scotland – two-thirds of the adult population – have received their first dose and I would like to say a huge thank you to them and all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“The vaccination programme is one of the main ways – along with restrictions and testing – that we are working to beat this virus and so it is crucial that everyone attends for their appointments when they are offered.

“This is equally important for those receiving appointments for their second dose as these offer longer-lasting protection against Covid-19.

“It is great news that more than half of 40-49 year olds have now come forward and had their vaccine.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping to bring this virus under control and we want to see our high uptake rates continuing through all the age groups. I would urge all 40-49-year-olds to take the chance of getting vaccinated when your chance comes.”

Supplies permitting, every adult in Scotland is expected to be offered a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July.