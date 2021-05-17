Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 17

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Pam Duncan-Glancy, who has made history by becoming the first permanent wheelchair user elected to Holyrood, has said she has been “randomly bursting into tears with emotion because everything is just overwhelming and beautiful”.
- Coronavirus restrictions are changing for much of Scotland today, with most of the country moving into Level 2 of restrictions, although not Moray or Glasgow.
- Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as rules are eased against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant.
- Scottish business activity continued to recover in April, according to a new report.
In case you missed it
- What does jailing of Craig Murray and end of Wings Over Scotland mean for political bloggers?
- New Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone says Scotland must focus on climate emergency.
- Oaths and allegiances: Holyrood’s new MSPs prepare to clear the cobwebs.
- ‘Very little has changed’: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack dismisses SNP election win.
- ‘When you’re so poor at your job I will personally attack you’: Douglas Ross in furious row with SNP MP.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe