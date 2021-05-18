Scottish Labour confirms party leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

The party said Mr Sarwar is well and continuing to carry out his duties.

“Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19,” a spokesman said.

“Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.”

Mr Sarwar succeeded Richard Leonard as Scottish Labour leader in February, and was re-elected as a Glasgow MSP this month.

MSPs were due to meet at Holyrood today to elect a new first minister.