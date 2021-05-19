Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Parliament welcomed 43 new faces among the 129 MSPs elected and they have already started work representing constituents the length and breadth of the country.

Newly elected MSPs attended training and orientation over their first few days to help them get to grips with the technical aspects of working at Holyrood – from their IT set-up to security passes.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means many new members have already received important inquiries from constituents who need assistance in a variety of ways.

We asked four of the MSPs across the regions we serve to keep a diary of their first week in their new job, to give a behind-the-scenes look at the process of becoming an elected representative.

Over the last week they took part in the swearing-in process, attended protests, dealt with casework, navigated the corridors and the bike store, pushed for action on drug deaths, made their first contributions in the parliament and voted in their new presiding officer.

Brimming with enthusiasm, they speak of the huge privilege they feel representing voters and their desire to get to work to help the country through the Covid-19 recovery.

Read the MSPs’ diaries below: