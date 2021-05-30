Lorna Slater claims Nicola Sturgeon wants to be ‘pushed’ by Greens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lorna Slater has claimed that Nicola Sturgeon wants to be “pushed” by the Scottish Greens into bolder action to tackle climate change.

The Greens co-leader praised the first minister for her “open-mindedness”, as she was quizzed on a potential alliance with the SNP.

Scottish Conservative MSPs have warned about the impact on North Sea oil and gas jobs of a power-sharing deal between the two pro-independence parties.

However, in an interview with us, Ms Slater insisted the Greens had no desire to “abandon people and communities”, but to build “something sustainable”.

Appearing on The Sunday Show on BBC Scotland, Ms Slater said the Greens and the SNP needed to look at “what kind of model might work” if they were to work together.

She said: “We need to look at where we can cooperate. It’s an exercise you could do, or anyone could do, to look at the SNP’s manifesto and look at our manifesto.

“You could spot the areas where it is likely we could have some cooperation. Things on job creation, building up our renewable energy sector and improving Scotland’s housing.

“Those are all areas in which our manifestos have similarities.”

The Lothian MSP added: “But I actually welcome the first minister’s open-mindedness about being able to be pushed by the Greens.

“She seems to be welcome to the idea that we could push the government a bit harder in tackling the climate crisis, in taking the bold action that we think is needed.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed the power-sharing plan last week.

The SNP leader said: “As we embark on this process, we are setting no limits on our ambition.

“So in that vein let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or a pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a co-operation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government.”

Tory leader Douglas Ross challenged Ms Sturgeon on the potential impact on business.

Responding at first minister’s questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think that most people across the country, and most responsible businesses that I speak to and have interaction with, know that, although it is important to support a strong, vibrant and sustainable economy, it is also vital—in fact, it is a moral imperative—to do that in a way that meets our obligations to the planet and delivers our climate change targets.”