Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 31

By Andy Philip
May 31, 2021, 8:36 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

  • Health chiefs in the north-east investigated mistakes made in the care of nine hospital patients who died last year, it can be revealed.
  • More than 80% of Scots back a ban on smoking outside schools to protect children’s health, a survey indicates.
  • Scots over the age of 40 have been urged to get checked for cancer if they have a persistent cough for more than three weeks, as the NHS hopes to get back to pre-pandemic screening levels.
Health experts gave a cancer warning.

 

In case you missed it:

Alba Party council elections
Alex Salmond says Alba Party is “here to stay”
  • Alex Salmond has launched the international chapter of his Alba Party at an online rally as he stressed the importance of global pressure in securing a second Scottish independence referendum.
  • Newlyweds Boris and Carrie Johnson have been congratulated by MPs and ministers following their low-key marriage.
