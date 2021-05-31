Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 31

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Health chiefs in the north-east investigated mistakes made in the care of nine hospital patients who died last year, it can be revealed.
- More than 80% of Scots back a ban on smoking outside schools to protect children’s health, a survey indicates.
- Scots over the age of 40 have been urged to get checked for cancer if they have a persistent cough for more than three weeks, as the NHS hopes to get back to pre-pandemic screening levels.
In case you missed it:
- John Swinney has denied any knowledge of a police probe into the SNP’s finances after the party’s treasurer quit over a lack of “transparency”.
- Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater claims it is “risky and dangerous” to leave oil and gas workers dependent on an industry that “must be phased out”.
- Alex Salmond has launched the international chapter of his Alba Party at an online rally as he stressed the importance of global pressure in securing a second Scottish independence referendum.
- Newlyweds Boris and Carrie Johnson have been congratulated by MPs and ministers following their low-key marriage.
