Regional breakdown: Test positivity rate highest since February

New government data has shown that the test positivity rate is currently 6.7%, the highest it has been since February.

There were 490 new cases recorded across Scotland, with 3,970 people taking Covid tests and 267 of those tests being positive.

This is the highest test positivity rate since February 21, which saw 7.1% of tests being positive.

The new cases were heavily concentrated around three health board areas: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 190 new cases, NHS Lothian with 84 cases and NHS Lanarkshire which recorded 74 cases.

It has been reported that one person has died of coronavirus and five people have been admitted to intensive care.

Local cases

In the Grampian area Aberdeen City reported four new cases and Aberdeenshire recorded two.

Moray has recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highlands reported 12, meanwhile, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland recorded no new cases.

Vaccine roll-out

As of today 3,251,138 people have received their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,044,253 have received their second dose.

This means that over 59% of the population have received their first dose and over around 37% have received their second.

