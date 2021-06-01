Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Press & Journal's morning politics briefing

New this morning:

Ferry fares could be cut for island residents and made free for young people following a major review being carried out by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government is facing calls to encourage more people to think about the clothes they wear in a bid to reduce the negative impact of ‘fast fashion’.

A new service within the Scottish NHS has been set up to improve quality and management within major construction projects in the healthcare sector.

Low income parents and carers are being encouraged to apply for financial support for school costs and healthy foods – even if their child is not starting school yet.

Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a covid-19 update for Scotland.

MSPs will debate Scottish Government plans for a “health recovery” in the NHS.

In case you missed it:

Drug users will be guaranteed same-day support under new Scottish Government proposals aimed at tackling the country’s drug deaths shame.

A senior MP has quit the SNP’s governing body, citing concerns over “transparency and scrutiny”.

Coronavirus vaccines should allow Scotland to manage the pandemic “less restrictively”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.