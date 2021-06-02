Regional breakdown: New data shows test positivity decreasing despite high number of Covid cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New government data has shown that 677 new cases of Covid have been recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Despite the high numbers of cases, the test positivity rate has gone down to 2.8%, when just two days ago it was at 6.7% – the highest it had been since February.

The new cases are heavily concentrated around three health board areas: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 195 new cases, NHS Lothian with 160 cases and NHS Lanarkshire which recorded 86 cases.

It has been reported that one person who tested positive for the virus has died, and four people have been admitted to intensive care.

Local cases

NHS Grampian accounted for 21 of the new cases, with Aberdeen City reporting 16 and Aberdeenshire reporting four.

Moray has recorded only one new case.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has recorded 13 new cases of the virus.

Orkney has recorded one new case, which is the first since May 13 when two people tested positive.

Both Shetland and the Western Isles have recorded no new cases.

In her briefing Nicola Sturgeon announced that areas across the north and north-east will move down to Level 1 as of midnight Friday, into Saturday.

She confirmed that the Islands will move to Level 0 at the same time.

Vaccine roll-out

As of today 3,286,261 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 2,106,177 have received their second dose.

The first minister said that vaccinations are opening the path to a less restrictive way of dealing with covid, but we are “not quite there yet.”

On June 1 NHS Highland recorded that over 75% of people in the area had received their first dose of the vaccine since they started the roll-out in December 2020.

Boyd Robertson, chair of NHS Highland, praised all those who worked on the programme.

He said: “The scale of the task in delivering the programme across our vast area stretching from Caithness and Sutherland to Kintyre and Helensburgh cannot be overstated by all involved have risen to the challenge magnificently and deserve to be commended.

“They include our GPs and their practice colleagues, our team of vaccinators, and the support staff working behind the scenes. It has been an impressive display of teamwork, planning and professionalism.

