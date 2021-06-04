Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Orkney Islands Council has spent close to £50,000 on travel and accommodation costs for an “interim” chief executive who has now been in the post for two years.

Teachers should consider demanding the removal of a memorial to a slave trader from a Moray school, according to the nation’s largest teaching union.

© Wullie Marr

A Scottish firm has won a contract to supply underwater grouting for 100 offshore wind turbines in Taiwan.

In case you missed it:

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed quarantine rules for oil and gas workers returning from overseas will not be eased, despite travel restrictions being loosened for the general public.

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson had a “frank discussion” about the UK’s coronavirus recovery at a virtual four-nations summit today.

The SQA will face a number of reforms, it was announced on Thursday, just hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had full confidence in the exam body.

Coming up today:

The Scottish Government is expected to host another covid update briefing as rules change across the country tonight.