Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 7

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Wills and Kate to save the Union? Royal couple the Earl and Countess of Strathearn are being lined up to spend more time in Scotland over unionist fears politicians are “losing” the country.

Nicola Sturgeon will face calls this week to trigger a major overhaul of a fatal inquiry system blamed for causing distress to those affected by tragedy.

Scotland’s new drug policy minister, Angela Constance, says she wants to introduce users’ checking facilities in Dundee and Aberdeen as part of a national effort to reduce the country’s shocking death toll.

Coming up today

Experts to give MPs evidence on impact of Covid on hospitality, travel and retail sectors. The Commons Treasury committee will take evidence on the damage done to the economy by coronavirus.

XR Make The Wave protest. Coastal protest happening ahead of the G7 climate summit. The “wave” of protests will be head down the coast from Scotland to Cornwall

In case you missed it

Orkney Islands Council has spent close to £50,000 on travel and accommodation costs for an “interim” chief executive who has now been in the post for two years.

Teachers should consider demanding the removal of a memorial to a slave trader from a Moray school, according to the nation’s largest teaching union.

Holyrood’s new Presiding Officer has spoken out about her determination that the Parliament should be a “real exemplar” in the fight against climate change.