Press and Journal morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 8

Top stories

Lack of cruise control — Scotland’s cruise industry has been promised “further clarity” this week on when journeys can resume amid warnings the sector is in a perilous position after 14 months of coronavirus uncertainty.

Tariff-free trade deals with countries like Australia could turn Scotland into an “agricultural wasteland”, the SNP has warned.

Scotland is an increasingly attractive place for inward investment, new figures show.

What’s on today?

Soft play centre owners will stage a protest at Holyrood over a lack of support for the industry during lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be giving an update on the coronavirus to the Scottish Parliament.

In case you missed it

William and Kate to ‘save union’ with more time at Balmoral and St Andrews

Nicola Sturgeon will face calls this week to trigger a major overhaul of a fatal inquiry system blamed for causing distress to those affected by tragedy.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene says “difficult debates” around trans rights and LGBT+ mental health have to take place in the new parliament.