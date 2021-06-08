Wednesday, June 9th 2021 Show Links
Labour demand clarity on whether first minister “misled” parliament over exam marking promise

By Paul Malik
June 8, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: June 8, 2021, 8:00 pm
Scottish Labour has asked for urgent clarification on whether the First Minister misled parliament over the exam results “disaster”

The party has written to the education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and the Scottish Government asking if Nicola Sturgeon misled Holyrood last week when answering questions on how assessments and grades this year were being allocated.

Education spokesman Michael Marra said the country’s least advantaged pupils will be hit “hardest” by another “results disaster”

Ms Sturgeon last week defended the SQA during first minister’s questions, before it was announced hours later the Scottish Government would be looking into reforming the exams body in the wake of a number of scandals in the last two years.

